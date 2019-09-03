|
Jerry Wallen
Louisville - Jerry Monroe Wallen, 84, died Monday, September 2, 2019.
He was retired from maintenance at B. F. Goodrich Chemical Company, a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church and Valley Masonic Lodge #511, and a representative for the Kentuckiana Square Dance Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda.
He is survived by his sons, Tim (Bertha) and Scott (Wendy) Wallen; grandchildren, Chris, Nick (Stephanie), and Ben (Kelly) Wallen; and four great grandchildren.
His funeral is 10am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 1-8pm Thursday and includes a masonic service at 7pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019