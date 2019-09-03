Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Jerry Wallen Obituary
Jerry Wallen

Louisville - Jerry Monroe Wallen, 84, died Monday, September 2, 2019.

He was retired from maintenance at B. F. Goodrich Chemical Company, a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church and Valley Masonic Lodge #511, and a representative for the Kentuckiana Square Dance Association.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda.

He is survived by his sons, Tim (Bertha) and Scott (Wendy) Wallen; grandchildren, Chris, Nick (Stephanie), and Ben (Kelly) Wallen; and four great grandchildren.

His funeral is 10am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 1-8pm Thursday and includes a masonic service at 7pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
