Jerry Wayne Lewis Obituary
Jerry Wayne Lewis

Louisville - 62, passed away at Norton Brownsboro Hospital October 31, 2019.

Jerry was a member of Highview Baptist Church, and an avid U of L fan. He was retired from Reynolds Metals Company where he worked for 24 years. Jerry was a loyal PRP alum, but most of all a dedicated father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lawrence Lewis and Jewell Dean Cox Lewis; sister, JoAnn Ritchie (Barry).

He is survived by his son, Chris Lewis (Linda); brother, Don Lewis (Darrell); Sisters, Denise Whitmer (John), Donna Verstynen (John); grandchildren, Sydney Lewis and Jackson Lewis; and his close friend, Liz Hargrove.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville.

Service will be Monday, November 4, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation before from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
