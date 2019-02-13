|
Jesse Cammack
Louisville - Jesse Cammack, 83, passed away on Sunday February 10, 2019.
He was born to the late James and Delta (Drury) Cammack in Anderson County, Kentucky. He is also preceded in death by 4 siblings.
Jesse was a retired salesman for Sam Swope where he worked over forty years.
He is survived by children, Steve Marino (Karen), Debbie Cammack, Julie Powell (Danny), David Cammack (Theresa), Donna Long (Damon) along with grandchildren, Shawnon Hoskinson (Joe), Melissa Decker, and Demi Long. He will also be missed by five great-grandchildren and a brother Coy Cammack.
Funeral service will be held Friday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 pm until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019