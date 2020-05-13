Jesse Cardine
Louisville - 85, transitioned on May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife of 55 years, Jean, mother, father and 20 brothers and sisters. He is survived by three grandchildren - Shauntia (caregiver), Marcia and Kevin Germany, two great-grandchildren - Chase Farrar & Channing Murrell, daughter Loretta Germany, and a host of relatives.
A private funeral service will be held by the family, live streamed at antiochlou.org., on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Louisville - 85, transitioned on May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife of 55 years, Jean, mother, father and 20 brothers and sisters. He is survived by three grandchildren - Shauntia (caregiver), Marcia and Kevin Germany, two great-grandchildren - Chase Farrar & Channing Murrell, daughter Loretta Germany, and a host of relatives.
A private funeral service will be held by the family, live streamed at antiochlou.org., on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.