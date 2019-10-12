Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Jesse Davidson Obituary
Jesse Davidson

Louisville - 40, passed away October 9, 2019.

He enjoyed drag racing at US 60 Raceway and Ohio Valley Drag Way, golfing, and was a soccer coach at Fern Creek Optimist, Spencer County Footie Chicks, and the YMCA. Go Cards!

Jesse was a true artist with a camera, making you see the world in a different light with his photography skills. He showcased his work on his photography Instagram page, @snapped.off.lens.

He worked for the Louisville Water Company for nearly 20 years, and was the reigning champion of D.A.S.H.I.T.I.R.

Most of all though, Jesse was a loving and devoted husband and father to his wife and two children, and will always be remembered for his infectious smile and giving spirit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeffrey and Betty Jo Davidson.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 14 years, Renee Davidson; children, Tyla and Bradley; and many other family members and friends.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 pm-8 pm and Wednesday from 10 am-2 pm at the funeral home.

In true Jesse fashion of always helping others, he gave the gift of sight and healing through cornea and tissue donation. Jesse's legacy will live on in many. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to KODA, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223.

Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of Jesse with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
