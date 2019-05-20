Services
Neurath-Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-4394
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Jesse "Jay" Lee Cain Jr.

Louisville - Jesse "Jay" Lee Cain Jr., 64, of Louisville, KY, passed away on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market Street, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Lee Cain Sr. and Mary Louise Nix Cain; and brother, David Cain.

He is survived by his children, Terra Dennis (Eddie), Kelly Settles (Junior), Amy Cain, Jesse Cain (Ashley), and Jason Cain (Amy); grandchildren, Audrey, Tori, Dalton, AJ, Landen, Caden, Kamden, and Brooklyn; great-grandson, Ashton; sisters, Darlene Leonard (Joe), and Brenda Oller; partner of many years, Debbie Brown Cain; his best little girl, Olivia; and several nephews.

Please visit www.nsfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019
