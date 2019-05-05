Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery
Boston, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Lee Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse Lee Wright Obituary
Jesse Lee Wright

Ft. Pierce, FL - Jesse, 89, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

He was the son of Henry and Virginia Wright of West Prestonsburg, KY and preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Vernon and John; and sister, Margaret.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Welsh; and children, Peggy Cowman (Bob), Jayne Miller (Mike), Jim Wright (Debbie) and David Wright (Joy); brothers, Gene (Jeanne) and Ballard (Liz); sister, Cora Hughes (Bill); and grandchildren, Ara, Lia, Lauren, Shelby, Mallory, Cambron, Jessica, Lindsey, and Shannon; and nine great grandchildren.

Jesse was a math teacher at Southern High School and an assistant principal at Shawnee, TAPP and Fairdale high schools in Louisville. He also taught at high schools in Mt. Sterling, Prestonsburg, Georgetown and Lexington, Kentucky.

He was a member of Southeast Christian Church, KRTA, and the DAV.

He had many interests including hunting, fishing, beekeeping and gardening. However, his favorite activity was watching and cheering the wildcats to victory. Cats! Cats! Cats! was the cheer he taught his caregivers in Florida.

His funeral is 2:00 pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston, KY. Visitation is after 10:30 am Tuesday until the time of the service.

He loved his family and will be sorely missed by them.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now