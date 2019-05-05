|
Jesse Lee Wright
Ft. Pierce, FL - Jesse, 89, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
He was the son of Henry and Virginia Wright of West Prestonsburg, KY and preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Vernon and John; and sister, Margaret.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Welsh; and children, Peggy Cowman (Bob), Jayne Miller (Mike), Jim Wright (Debbie) and David Wright (Joy); brothers, Gene (Jeanne) and Ballard (Liz); sister, Cora Hughes (Bill); and grandchildren, Ara, Lia, Lauren, Shelby, Mallory, Cambron, Jessica, Lindsey, and Shannon; and nine great grandchildren.
Jesse was a math teacher at Southern High School and an assistant principal at Shawnee, TAPP and Fairdale high schools in Louisville. He also taught at high schools in Mt. Sterling, Prestonsburg, Georgetown and Lexington, Kentucky.
He was a member of Southeast Christian Church, KRTA, and the DAV.
He had many interests including hunting, fishing, beekeeping and gardening. However, his favorite activity was watching and cheering the wildcats to victory. Cats! Cats! Cats! was the cheer he taught his caregivers in Florida.
His funeral is 2:00 pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston, KY. Visitation is after 10:30 am Tuesday until the time of the service.
He loved his family and will be sorely missed by them.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019