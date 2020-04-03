|
Jesse Phillip Quake
Jesse Phillip Quake, age 92, passed away on March 26, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jesse was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan and attended St. Augustine Catholic Church and School. He then completed a program in mechanical drawing at Western Michigan Teachers College. Living in the Portage, Michigan area, he worked for 33 years at the Town and Country Market chain, moving through the ranks to Advertising Manager, creating ads for newspaper and television. He was also an active member of the Oshtemo United Methodist Church.
Jesse moved to Louisville in 2011 where he joined the Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church. He was awarded a "Kentucky Colonel" in 2014, the highest title of honor bestowed by Kentucky.
Jesse loved nature, especially deer hunting and fishing in his beloved Michigan. He taught his daughters and grandchildren nature's beauty through hiking and camping. He traveled throughout most of the 50 states and much of Europe with his wife Helen, whom he adored. He was also a prolific artist, primarily painting wildlife and cherished pets until near his death.
Preceded in death by his parents Rosanne (Noble) and Jesse Quake, he is survived by his wife Helen (Loehr), of 70 years, daughters Debra Tornga (John) Dunedin Fl, Cindee Quake-Rapp (Mitch) Louisville, KY, granddaughters Erika Peterson, Aspen, CO, Chelsea Peterson, Portland OR, Paige (Nikki) Shedletsky, Louisville Ky, Rory Tornga, Winter Haven, Fl., Elyse Mihalik (Jeff) Holt, MI, grandsons Travis Tornga, Dunedin Fl. Jonathan Rapp, San Francisco CA, Kevin Rapp, Kalamazoo, MI. great grandchildren Noah and Julia Mihalik and sister-in-law Shirley Isaacs of Irons MI.
The family will be conducting a private memorial service at a later date and would like to express its thanks for the wonderful care given to Jesse by Treyton Oaks Towers, Louisville KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020