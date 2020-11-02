1/1
Jesse Simpson
Jesse Simpson

Louisville - Jesse T. Simpson, 41 of Louisville, passed away on October 31, 2020.

Jesse was a chemical engineer for the Dallas Group of America. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville Speed School of Engineering. Jesse was a member of AA. He was a talented musician and songwriter that played in a number of bands throughout his life. Playing music with his friends brought him the greatest joy.

He is survived by wife of 11 years, Leslie Simpson, his mother, Susan Simpson and father Gino Simpson, a brother, Joseph Simpson and a nephew Joe Simpson. Jesse is also survived by his pets, Charlotte, Peter, Jack, Chloe and his beloved dog Feizia adopted from China.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 13, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-8 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to, The Healing Place or MisPits and Friends Rescue.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
