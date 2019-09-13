|
Jesse Sparrow
Louisville - Jesse Wilbert Sparrow, age 87, long-time resident of Louisville, Kentucky passed away from this life on September 10, 2019 in Bedford, Indiana. Jesse was born in Louisville to Harold and Hattie Mae Sparrow. He attended Eastern High School in Louisville and married his high school sweetheart, Bernice Pack. They had three children together, Deborah, Belinda, and Jay. Jesse proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 187th Airborne during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. He also served in the Kentucky Army National Guard, where he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. Jesse worked his entire career at and retired from the Louisville Gas and Electric Company. He was a Mason and an ordained Deacon with the Southern Baptist Church. Jesse was dedicated to his church and charitable activities.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Hattie Mae Sparrow, spouse Bernice, siblings Edward Sparrow and Julia Wiley, daughter Belinda Hammer, brother-in-law Douglas Winkler, and sisters-in-law Connie Pack, Mary Winkler, and Martha Sparrow. He is survived by his daughter Deborah (Bruce), son Jay (Susan), grandchildren Gabriel (Alyson), Caleb (Gabriele), Tuesday (Terry), Osula, Sheila (Joel), Jessica (Michael), and Philip (Stephanie), eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and brother-in-law Norman.
A graveside service will be held at Duncan Memorial Floydsburg Cemetery, 5600 Old Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, Kentucky on September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, 2019