Jesse Thomas Day
Louisville - Jesse Thomas Day (Jay)(Poppy) 91, passed to the loving arms of Jesus
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:13 am
He was preceded in death by his parents William Oscar Day and Penelope Ann Butler Day, his sisters, Juanita Lynch and Addie Cummings, his brothers, Charles Day and Earl Roger Day, and great grandson, Nathan Bryan Grigg. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Louise Dennis Day, daughters Rebecca Ann Day Jackson (Ralph), Cynthia Jane Day Jones (Eddie) and son Daniel Lee Day (Leslie), 8 grandchildren Wesley Jackson (Julie), Garett Jackson (Jill), Derrick Jackson (Emily), LaKrista Jones Grigg (Bryan), Nicholas Jones (Lisa), Courtney Day Nitz (Nate), Jenna Day, Lucica Curte and 20 great-grandchildren. .
Jay was born in Grayson County, KY in 1928 and attended the Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was saved at the age of 15 and also first met Louise. It was an auspicious beginning. According to a 2010 article in the Courier-Journal featuring the couple: "Louise had a big fever blister so I was not very interested in her," Jay recalls. She wasn't exactly swept away either, "He was very quiet and basically shy," she says, "I thought he was a snob." This beginning touched off a 73 year love affair. Jay and Louise were married February 27, 1948 at a preacher's home in Leitchfield, KY.
Throughout his life, Jay was known as honest and extremely hard working. The roots of his work ethic were grown working the fields on his father's farm in Short Creek. Jay and Louise moved to Louisville in 1951 and Jay eventually founded Spalding and Day Tool and Die with his late brother-in-law, William (Bill) Spalding. This business continues to this day, owned and operated by his son Daniel.
Jay loved his family and his "babies", was an avid University of Kentucky fan, loved to golf as long as you played fast, and loved to attend church at Highview Baptist, where he was a member for many years. Among his considerable gifts and passions, he enjoyed giving. Wayside Christian Mission was one of his favorite local charities and it was not uncommon to find him filling a truck bed with essentials to help those in need. He and Louise donated to the very first WHAS Crusade for Children and continue to this day. Later in life he stuffed envelopes and prepared the thank you mailings for contributors to the Crusade.
The family celebrates his incredible life of faith, love, giving and commitment. Jesus welcomes him home: Life well lived, humble and faithful servant.
The celebration of life service will be on Friday at 11:00am at the Fern Creek Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday 3:00-7:00pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Highview Baptist Church, Wayside Christian Mission or the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019