Jesse Urbano
Louisville - Entered into rest on August 9th at his home.
He was a retired machinist with Philip Morris and a Army Air Corps veteran of WW II. He was a member of the Gospel Kingdom Church.
Mr. Urbano was preceded in rest by his first wife, Gracie; his son, Larry Urbano; and daughter, Joyce Golden.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Urbano; 10 children, Kennith Urbano (Angie), Linda Milam (Jerry), Jesse Urbano (Florabelle), Cisco Urbano (Connie), Chris Urbano (Linda), Maria Blanton (Bobby), Judy Pritchett (Robert), Garry Urbano (Carole Clifford), Naomi Carroll (Rick) and Andrew Urbano (Susie); 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Ramona, Marty and Gloria.
His funeral will be on Tuesday at 1pm at the Gospel Kingdom Church, 4742 Cane Run Road, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Monday from 2pm until 8pm at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, and at the church from 12 until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019