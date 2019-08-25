|
Jesse W. Miller
LOUISVILLE - 72, died on August 17, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1946 in Mauckport, IN to Woodrow and Nina (Trobaugh) Miller. He graduated from Indiana University after serving his country during the Vietnam War. He worked at St. Joseph's Infirmary and Suburban Hospital, and was an employee at Baptist Hospital East for over 30 years. He was a college basketball fan, a lover of the outdoors, a collector, a Civil War buff, and a devoted dog owner. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved uncle and aunt, Bob and Norma Pindell, and multiple furbabies. He is survived by his wife, Billie (Fields); their daughter Whitney Steele Walsh and her husband, Bryan, of Chatham, IL; one grandson, Alex; sisters Sharon (Jim) Hodges, of Louisville, KY and Deanna NeSmith of Mauckport, IN; furbabies Emmie and Ellie; and numerous, deeply loved sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Jesse's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to his oncology team at Brown Cancer Center: Dr. Rebecca Redman, Dr. Neal Dunlap, Adrienne McAlister, and Kelsey Thompson. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. A celebration of Jesse's life will held immediately following at the Bowman Field Aero Club. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Jesse's memory to Brown Cancer Center or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019