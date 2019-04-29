Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Louisville - Jesse Wayne Abrams, 26, passed away on April 26, 2019. Jesse was a man of compassion, not just for people for animals as well. He graduated Bullitt East High School and attended J.C.C. and Sullivan University. He had a wonderful work ethic and spent time working recently at Springhurst Animal Hospital and Euclid Kroger. As a great supporter of Friends of Bill, Jesse always made himself available to those in his community in need. Jesse is preceded in death by his grandparents Dale and Theresa Abrams and Marc and Charlotte Cope. Left to cherish his memory are his parents Steve and Tina Abrams, brothers Stephen Abrams (Elizabeth) and Zack Abrams (Alexa), adoring nephews Max and Jack and loving girlfriend Evelyn Lear. All services will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 1-7 with a Celebration of Life service at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lexington Humane Society in honor of Jesse's love for animals.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
