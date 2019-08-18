|
Jesse Williams Outlaw
Clearwater, FL - Jesse Williams Outlaw, 29, of Clearwater, FL passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Jesse was the lead technician at Forza Tuning & Performance in Clearwater, Florida.
He is survived by his mother, Marsha Outlaw, siblings, Frank Outlaw, III (Jennifer), Ginny Outlaw Mills (Johnny), Kelsey Outlaw (Isaiah Ayala), nephews Rylee and Julian Mills.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019