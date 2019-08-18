Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Jesse Williams Outlaw


1990 - 2019
Jesse Williams Outlaw Obituary
Jesse Williams Outlaw

Clearwater, FL - Jesse Williams Outlaw, 29, of Clearwater, FL passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Jesse was the lead technician at Forza Tuning & Performance in Clearwater, Florida.

He is survived by his mother, Marsha Outlaw, siblings, Frank Outlaw, III (Jennifer), Ginny Outlaw Mills (Johnny), Kelsey Outlaw (Isaiah Ayala), nephews Rylee and Julian Mills.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
