Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Zizzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Anderson Zizzo


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jessica Anderson Zizzo Obituary
Jessica Anderson Zizzo

Louisville - Jessica Anderson Zizzo passed away August 14, 2019 at 44 years old. Proud alumna of Holy Rosary Academy, Jessica graduated with a Bachelors in Social Work from Spalding University and a Masters in Social Work from the University of Louisville. She was an employee of Family Health Centers, working in service of others. Beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend she is survived by her children, Ashley Margaret (18) and Alex Ryan (17); mother Bonnie Carman; brother David Carman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her and will miss the laughter she brought to our lives. A celebration of Jessica's life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at The Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40272. There will be a gathering for family and friends at 12:00, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, her children have requested donations to the in her honor 161 St. Matthews Avenue Suite 3 Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now