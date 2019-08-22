|
|
Jessica Anderson Zizzo
Louisville - Jessica Anderson Zizzo passed away August 14, 2019 at 44 years old. Proud alumna of Holy Rosary Academy, Jessica graduated with a Bachelors in Social Work from Spalding University and a Masters in Social Work from the University of Louisville. She was an employee of Family Health Centers, working in service of others. Beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend she is survived by her children, Ashley Margaret (18) and Alex Ryan (17); mother Bonnie Carman; brother David Carman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her and will miss the laughter she brought to our lives. A celebration of Jessica's life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at The Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40272. There will be a gathering for family and friends at 12:00, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, her children have requested donations to the in her honor 161 St. Matthews Avenue Suite 3 Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019