Jessie Elizabeth Eaves
Prospect - 83, passed away on July 30, 2019. Jessie worked for Rainey Jones Realtors for over 20 years and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
She was born on December 24, 1935, in Tompkinsville , Kentucky to the late John and Gertrude Williams. She was also preceded in death by her Son; Michael Eaves; Daughter, Sharon Kay Harding; and Brother, Paul Williams.
Jessie is survived by her loving Husband of 51 years, Cliff Eaves; Son, Richard (Maureen) Eaves; Grandsons , Zachary Eaves and Cameron Harding; Brothers , Hugh Williams and Billy Frank Williams; and Sister, Judy Hardesty.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville). Her Funeral Ceremony will be held Friday at 12:30 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019