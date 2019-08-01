Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Jessie Eaves
Jessie Elizabeth Eaves

Jessie Elizabeth Eaves


1935 - 2019
Jessie Elizabeth Eaves Obituary
Jessie Elizabeth Eaves

Prospect - 83, passed away on July 30, 2019. Jessie worked for Rainey Jones Realtors for over 20 years and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.

She was born on December 24, 1935, in Tompkinsville , Kentucky to the late John and Gertrude Williams. She was also preceded in death by her Son; Michael Eaves; Daughter, Sharon Kay Harding; and Brother, Paul Williams.

Jessie is survived by her loving Husband of 51 years, Cliff Eaves; Son, Richard (Maureen) Eaves; Grandsons , Zachary Eaves and Cameron Harding; Brothers , Hugh Williams and Billy Frank Williams; and Sister, Judy Hardesty.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville). Her Funeral Ceremony will be held Friday at 12:30 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
