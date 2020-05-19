Jessie Hatchett
Louisville - 89, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Walter Lyles (Yolanda), Jessie Hatchett (Belinda), Wayne Hatchett (Lisa), Dorothy Logan (Lothel); 9 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 with funeral to follow at 12 noon, at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.