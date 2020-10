Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jessie's life story with friends and family

Share Jessie's life story with friends and family

Jessie M. Jones



Louisville - entered eternal rest on Friday, October 23,2020 at Norton Hospital. Walk through visitation will be 11am - 1 pm, Thursday, October 29,2020 at First Samuel Baptist Church 619 South 16th Street. Masks and Social Distancing are required.



FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store