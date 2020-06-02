Jessie Pauline Winstead
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Pauline Winstead

Louisville - Jessie "Pauline" Winstead of Louisville, born Aug. 12, 1932, in Harlan County, Ky., passed away peacefully Saturday evening at her home after battling an illness.

She was retired from the Galt House Hotel.

She is survived by one son, Kenzie; one granddaughter, Jennifer Whobrey; and two great-grandsons, Kenneth Whobrey, Jr. and Kobe Whobrey, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Winstead, of Louisville; son, Phillip Mark Winstead of Louisville; parents, Noah and Debbie Spicer, both of Louellen, Ky.; sister, Margaret Maum, of Louisville; and Eugene Spicer, also of Louisville.

Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave., Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Spicer officiating. The burial will follow at Edwardsville Cemetery in Georgetown, Ind.

We will be observing social distancing during this service.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved