Jessie Pauline Winstead
Louisville - Jessie "Pauline" Winstead of Louisville, born Aug. 12, 1932, in Harlan County, Ky., passed away peacefully Saturday evening at her home after battling an illness.
She was retired from the Galt House Hotel.
She is survived by one son, Kenzie; one granddaughter, Jennifer Whobrey; and two great-grandsons, Kenneth Whobrey, Jr. and Kobe Whobrey, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Winstead, of Louisville; son, Phillip Mark Winstead of Louisville; parents, Noah and Debbie Spicer, both of Louellen, Ky.; sister, Margaret Maum, of Louisville; and Eugene Spicer, also of Louisville.
Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave., Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Spicer officiating. The burial will follow at Edwardsville Cemetery in Georgetown, Ind.
We will be observing social distancing during this service.
Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Louisville - Jessie "Pauline" Winstead of Louisville, born Aug. 12, 1932, in Harlan County, Ky., passed away peacefully Saturday evening at her home after battling an illness.
She was retired from the Galt House Hotel.
She is survived by one son, Kenzie; one granddaughter, Jennifer Whobrey; and two great-grandsons, Kenneth Whobrey, Jr. and Kobe Whobrey, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Winstead, of Louisville; son, Phillip Mark Winstead of Louisville; parents, Noah and Debbie Spicer, both of Louellen, Ky.; sister, Margaret Maum, of Louisville; and Eugene Spicer, also of Louisville.
Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave., Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Spicer officiating. The burial will follow at Edwardsville Cemetery in Georgetown, Ind.
We will be observing social distancing during this service.
Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.