Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa
Hodgenville - Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa, 80, of Hodgenville, Kentucky went to be with her Heavenly Father, Friday August 30, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, Kentucky.
Jewell Dean Marasa was born in Larue County on August 7, 1939 to the late Harvey L. and Agnes Shoffner Dobson.
She retired from General Electric in the payroll department and went on to retire from Papa John's serving in the payroll department. She loved her brother and sister in law and her great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her husband Dominic Emanuel Marasa, two brothers, William Lee and Lonnie Lewis Dobson, one sister, Genevieve Dobson.
She is survived by one brother, Wayne Edward (Anna Lee) Dobson of Hodgenville, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Grave side services for Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville with Father Pablo Hernandez officiating.
Visitation for Jewell Dean Marasa will be held Monday September 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service at Red Hill Cemetery.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019