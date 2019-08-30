Services
William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel
612 North Lincoln Boulevard
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-3552
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Red Hill Cemetery
Hodgenville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Marasa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa Obituary
Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa

Hodgenville - Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa, 80, of Hodgenville, Kentucky went to be with her Heavenly Father, Friday August 30, 2019 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, Kentucky.

Jewell Dean Marasa was born in Larue County on August 7, 1939 to the late Harvey L. and Agnes Shoffner Dobson.

She retired from General Electric in the payroll department and went on to retire from Papa John's serving in the payroll department. She loved her brother and sister in law and her great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her husband Dominic Emanuel Marasa, two brothers, William Lee and Lonnie Lewis Dobson, one sister, Genevieve Dobson.

She is survived by one brother, Wayne Edward (Anna Lee) Dobson of Hodgenville, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Grave side services for Jewell Dean Dobson Marasa will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville with Father Pablo Hernandez officiating.

Visitation for Jewell Dean Marasa will be held Monday September 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service at Red Hill Cemetery.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now