|
|
Jewell Hutchison Smith Sayre
Columbia - Jewell "Nanna" Hutchison Smith Sayre passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019 with her family by her side at Allegro in Elizabethtown, KY at the age of 83. Born in Adair Co. she was the daughter of the late John and Fannie Hutchison.
In addition to her parents Jewell was preceded in death by five sisters Maxine McGruder, Ruth Ann Pederson, Ruby Carol Worthington, Christine Hutchison and Sue Scott and three brothers Bobby, Eddie and Billy Hutchison.
She is survived by her two loving daughters Beverly Money (Bob) and Kathy Cooper (Billy); two granddaughters Nicky Sams (Eddie) and Courtney Beck (Jeff); three great-grandsons Cameron, William and Ethan and several step grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00am CDT Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00pm CDT Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky or Kosair Children's Charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019