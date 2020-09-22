Jewell Marie Smith
Louisville - 77, passed away on September 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Rev. Stephen Smith (Odessa) and Leon Smith (Margaret); sisters Barbara Jean Perry and Linda Burrus, brother William E. Burrus, Jr.(Barbara); 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 with visitation beginning at 12 noon and funeral service to follow at 2pm at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market Street. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfuneals.com