Jewell Marie Smith
Jewell Marie Smith

Louisville - 77, passed away on September 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Rev. Stephen Smith (Odessa) and Leon Smith (Margaret); sisters Barbara Jean Perry and Linda Burrus, brother William E. Burrus, Jr.(Barbara); 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 with visitation beginning at 12 noon and funeral service to follow at 2pm at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market Street. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfuneals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
