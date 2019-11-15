|
|
Jewell Wilson Laster
Louisville - Jewell Wilson Laster, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Jewell was a retired teacher for the Jefferson County Public Schools.
Jewell was born on April 14, 1938 in Dothan, Alabama to Aldolpho and Rosa Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willie Joe Laster, and her son, Charles Laster.
Jewell is survived by her Son, Gregory (Harriette) Wilson, Grandchildren, BriAnne Kelly-Pryor, and Natalee Johnson.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Moore Temple Church of God in Christ, (2315 W. Broadway), with the funeral to follow at 12:00 pm, burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019