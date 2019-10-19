|
|
Jill Marie Schmetzer Lynch
Louisville - Jill Marie Schmetzer Lynch passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Jill was a graduate of Sacred Heart Model School and Sacred Heart Academy.
Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Boehm Schmetzer. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Lynch; son, Albert John Lynch; father, Paul L. Schmetzer (Andriette); sisters, Wendi Johns (Michael) and Heidi Richardson.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019