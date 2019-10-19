Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1920 Newburg Road
Jill Marie Schmetzer Lynch

Jill Marie Schmetzer Lynch Obituary
Jill Marie Schmetzer Lynch

Louisville - Jill Marie Schmetzer Lynch passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Jill was a graduate of Sacred Heart Model School and Sacred Heart Academy.

Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Boehm Schmetzer. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Lynch; son, Albert John Lynch; father, Paul L. Schmetzer (Andriette); sisters, Wendi Johns (Michael) and Heidi Richardson.

Visitation will be Monday, October 21 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
