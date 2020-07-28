1/
Jim Blair Jr.
{ "" }
Jim Blair, Jr.

Louisville - 79, retired firefighter passed away on July 27, 2020.

Jim is survived by his children, Kim King, Missy Wilson, Jimmy Blair, and Jason Blair; 8 grandkids; 15 great grandkids; and sister, Patsy Moody.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 5 to 8 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). His funeral will be on Friday at 11 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Worthington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, visit NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
JUL
31
Funeral
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
