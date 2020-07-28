Jim Blair, Jr.
Louisville - 79, retired firefighter passed away on July 27, 2020.
Jim is survived by his children, Kim King, Missy Wilson, Jimmy Blair, and Jason Blair; 8 grandkids; 15 great grandkids; and sister, Patsy Moody.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 5 to 8 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). His funeral will be on Friday at 11 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Worthington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, visit NewcomerKentuckiana.com