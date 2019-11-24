|
Jim Didat
Floyds Knobs - Jim Didat, 69, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Jim was a member of St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church and the Floyds Knobs American Legion. He loved hunting and fishing, gambling at the casino, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was born on May 15, 1950 in New Albany, Indiana, to the late Alphonse and Leona (Becht) Didat. Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Anthony Didat; sister, Mary Alice Cannon; and brother-in-law, Dave Holsclaw.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Susan (Jacobi) Didat; sons, Trevor (Stephanie) Didat and Brandon (Stevie) Didat; grandchildren, Lizzie, Drew, Sam, Preston, and Mallory Didat; siblings, Elmer (Mary) Didat, Patricia Holsclaw, Jerome (Charlotte) Didat, and Regis (Suzie) Didat; sister-in-law, Emma Didat, brother-in-law, Dan Cannon; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany and will continue Wednesday morning from 8:30 am to 10:00 am. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church in Floyds Knobs, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Jim's memory be made to the () or the M.S. Foundation (www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019