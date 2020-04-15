|
|
Jim Haswell
Louisville - Jim Haswell, 73, died Monday, April 13, 2020 from complications of pneumonia.
He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Sara & Barry Westerman; granddaughter Lexi; grandson Ty; his 'sweetie pie' Cathy Hinko; John, Monica and Sierra Molnar who he considered family; and many close friends.
Jim was retired from Jefferson County Public Schools as a special education teacher. Jim expanded the world of his students. He was a graduate of Waggener High School, Murray State University and the University of Louisville.
Jim loved being outside. Anything from riding his bike to planting flowers and vegetables. He was a loyal man who cherished friendships above all and tended to them with love.
He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
A celebration of life will be held when we are able to safely gather.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Yew Dell Gardens or Twisted Pink.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020