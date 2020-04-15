Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Jim Haswell Obituary
Louisville - Jim Haswell, 73, died Monday, April 13, 2020 from complications of pneumonia.

He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Sara & Barry Westerman; granddaughter Lexi; grandson Ty; his 'sweetie pie' Cathy Hinko; John, Monica and Sierra Molnar who he considered family; and many close friends.

Jim was retired from Jefferson County Public Schools as a special education teacher. Jim expanded the world of his students. He was a graduate of Waggener High School, Murray State University and the University of Louisville.

Jim loved being outside. Anything from riding his bike to planting flowers and vegetables. He was a loyal man who cherished friendships above all and tended to them with love.

He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

A celebration of life will be held when we are able to safely gather.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Yew Dell Gardens or Twisted Pink.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
