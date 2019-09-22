|
Jim L. Noe
Louisville - Jim L. Noe , 81 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Jim graduated from Corydon Central High School in Corydon, Indiana and Georgetown College. Following graduation, he joined a CPA firm in 1961 and earned his certification as a CPA. Throughout his career he was active in the AICPA and the Kentucky Society of CPAs where he served as a member of their board. He also served as president of the Louisville Area Chapter of CPAs. He was a long time member of Hurstbourne Country Club where he served as the president and board member. Jim also served as treasurer and board member of Zoom Group, an organization helping adults with disabilities. Jim was also a member of Kosair Temple, The Royal Order of Jesters Court #131, Crescent Hill Lodge #456 and the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. Sallie and Jim attended Southeast Christian Church for many years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Zack and Geneva Noe, two brothers, Ray and Merle Noe.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sallie Noe, his daughter, Whitney Isbell (Tommy), his sons, Chris Noe and Brad Noe (Niki), stepson, David May, 9 grandchildren, one sister, Jenny Crider and one brother, Spencer Noe ( Charlotte).
Visitation will be Tuesday Septemebr 24th from 1-8PM and Wednesday from 10-11AM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be 11AM Wednesday at the Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to Kosair Charities or the Zoom Group.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019