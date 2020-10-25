1/1
Jim Mattingly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Mattingly

Boston - Paul E. Curtsinger, 67, of Boston, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 5, 1953 in Cox's Creek, and retired from Akebono Corporation in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Margie Jane Curtsinger.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette M. Curtsinger of Boston; daughter, Lori (Wes) Yates of Bloomfield; two sons, P. J. (Angie) Curtsinger of Elizabethtown, and Mark (Latisha) Curtsinger of Cox's Creek; six grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Melvin) Patterson of Waddy; four brothers, Joe (Debbie) Curtsinger, Charles (Rosie) Curtsinger, Gary Curtsinger, and Eddie (Athonia) Curtsinger all of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

His visitation will be 4 - 6 pm Monday October 26, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved