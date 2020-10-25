Jim Mattingly

Jim MattinglyBoston - Paul E. Curtsinger, 67, of Boston, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 5, 1953 in Cox's Creek, and retired from Akebono Corporation in Elizabethtown.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Margie Jane Curtsinger.He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette M. Curtsinger of Boston; daughter, Lori (Wes) Yates of Bloomfield; two sons, P. J. (Angie) Curtsinger of Elizabethtown, and Mark (Latisha) Curtsinger of Cox's Creek; six grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Melvin) Patterson of Waddy; four brothers, Joe (Debbie) Curtsinger, Charles (Rosie) Curtsinger, Gary Curtsinger, and Eddie (Athonia) Curtsinger all of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.His visitation will be 4 - 6 pm Monday October 26, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.