Jim Mattingly
Jim Mattingly

Boston - Jim Mattingly, 86, of Boston passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 3, 1934 in Lebanon; he retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant, and was a member at the VFW and American Legion. He was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul and Lillian Edna Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Mattingly of Boston; four children, Steve (Teresa Voorhees) Mattingly of Guthrie, Michelle (Scott Neff) Wells of Prospect, Tony (Vonda) Mattingly of Richmond; and Jeff Mattingly of Louisville; eleven grandchildren, Leslie Moore, Kristin Wells, Steven Mattingly, Jessie Mattingly, Kristopher Chamberlain, Justin Poloni, Jerron Poloni, Kody Poloni, Parker Neff, Greyson Neff Banta, and Adair Neff; six great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Mattingly of Louisville; three sister-in-laws, and many cousins.

His services will be held privately with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Memorial Contributions may go to Boston Community Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
