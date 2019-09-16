Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Dr.
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Lebanon National Cemetery
Lebanon, KY
Jim Miles


1925 - 2019
Jim Miles Obituary
Jim Miles

Louisville - James Beaven Miles, 93, was born October 13, 1925 and died Friday, September 13, 2019.

Jim was a Marine Corps Veteran of WWII, retired from DuPont, a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer for Hand in Hand Ministries.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Theresa Quinlin; wife of three years, Margie Thompson; and grandson, Aaron Miles.

He is survived by his children, Carol French, David (Bobbi), Patty, Joan, John, Maria, Steve (Trina) Miles, Nancy Oster (Rick) and Kerry Wright (Stephen); three step children; 19 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Schawe and Barbara Potts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass is 10am Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr. Burial is 2:30pm Thursday at Lebanon National Cemetery, Lebanon, KY. Visitation is 2-8pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hand in Hand Ministries, 518 N. 26th St., Louisville, KY 40212; myhandinhand.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
