Jim Muth
Louisville - James Joseph Muth, 87, died Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He was a retired sales manager, graduate of St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine College and a Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Muth; children, Ann, Carol and Tony (Amy) Muth; stepchildren, Rick Fangman (Beth), Mary Pat Meyer (Greg), Pam Fangman and Linda Applegate (Alan); grandchildren, Leah and Eric Muth, Richard (Sarah & Sawyer) and William Fangman, Tricia Hamilton (Zach), Erin Redding (Scott), Amy Parker, and Michael, Katie, Ellie and Patrick Fischer; and sisters, Mary Katsy Henry, Margie Troklus and Betsy Kaufling.
Funeral mass is 11am Wednesday at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020