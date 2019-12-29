|
|
Jim Neat
Louisville - James Albert Neat, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
He was born on July 8, 1927 in Casey County, Kentucky to the late R.B. and Viola Neat. Jim was the youngest of 12 children, all whom preceded him in death.
Jim served his country during the Korean Conflict for 4 years in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he worked for Lincoln Bank in Louisville, KY and retired from American Air Filter. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and being with family.
He was proud of being a charter member of Southeast Christian Church and was an elder for 30 years. He enjoyed working in many different areas as a volunteer. He was also a member of the Harmony Class, he looked forward to each Thursday attending classic worship.
Jim is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years, Mildred Neat, sons, Rodney(Paula), Kris (Sandi), grandchildren Jamie, Paige and Samantha, one great-grandson Cooper.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Visitation will also be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Fireside Room at Southeast Christian Church (920 Blankenbaker Parkway Louisville, KY 40243) with the service starting at 11:00 am in the Chapel. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central (2501 N. Dixie Blvd Radcliff, KY 40160).
The family requests that contributions in Jim's memory be made to Galilean Children's Home (P.O. Box 880 Liberty, KY 42539, Bob Russell Ministries (P.O. Box 43933 Louisville, KY 40253) or Hosparus Health (3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, KY 40205).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020