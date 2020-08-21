Jim PortaLouisville - James Edward "Jim" Porta, 78, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.He was a computer engineer, an Army veteran and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Recovery, Inc.He was born March 8, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Edward John and Clara Hiltgen Porta.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Gavran; parents-in-law, Larry and Laddie Bossong; and sister-in-law, Pat Bossong.He is survived by his wife of 56 wonderful years, Mary Ann Bossong Porta; sons, David James Porta (Nancy), Mike A. Porta and Andrew D. Porta (Cherylyn); grandchildren, Layne Gordon (Stuart), Ahren Porta (Desirae), Nicholas Porta (Kimberly Kersey), Mason Porta, Samuel Porta (Emma Lynch), Emily Porta (Eli Miller), Ezekiel Porta, Gracie Porta and Levi Porta; great grandchildren, David Gordon and Liam, Killian and Fynn Porta; brother, Charles Porta (Pat); sisters, Dorothy Barker (Mike) and Cynthia Valent (Chris); brothers-in-law, Chuck and Bryan (Amy Boehm) Bossong and sister-in-law, Deborah Belin (David).Funeral mass is 10am Monday at St. Bernard, 7005 Tangelo Drive. Cremation and private interment of his ashes in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff will follow at a later date. Visitation is 12-6pm Sunday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.Please consider memorial contributions to Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries.