1/1
Jim Porta
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Porta

Louisville - James Edward "Jim" Porta, 78, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He was a computer engineer, an Army veteran and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Recovery, Inc.

He was born March 8, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Edward John and Clara Hiltgen Porta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Gavran; parents-in-law, Larry and Laddie Bossong; and sister-in-law, Pat Bossong.

He is survived by his wife of 56 wonderful years, Mary Ann Bossong Porta; sons, David James Porta (Nancy), Mike A. Porta and Andrew D. Porta (Cherylyn); grandchildren, Layne Gordon (Stuart), Ahren Porta (Desirae), Nicholas Porta (Kimberly Kersey), Mason Porta, Samuel Porta (Emma Lynch), Emily Porta (Eli Miller), Ezekiel Porta, Gracie Porta and Levi Porta; great grandchildren, David Gordon and Liam, Killian and Fynn Porta; brother, Charles Porta (Pat); sisters, Dorothy Barker (Mike) and Cynthia Valent (Chris); brothers-in-law, Chuck and Bryan (Amy Boehm) Bossong and sister-in-law, Deborah Belin (David).

Funeral mass is 10am Monday at St. Bernard, 7005 Tangelo Drive. Cremation and private interment of his ashes in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff will follow at a later date. Visitation is 12-6pm Sunday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

Please consider memorial contributions to Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernard
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved