Jim Puckett
Jim Puckett

Louisville - James Calvin Puckett, 82, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.

He was a retired locomotive engineer for CSX Railroad, an Army veteran, and member of Suburban Masonic Lodge #740, Scottish Rite, AmVets Post #61 and American Legion Post #79.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Brent Puckett; and parents, Thomas B. and Mary Evelyn Duggin Puckett.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Carol Kelley Puckett; children, Melanie Ann Short, Stephanie Lynn Frederick and James Micah Puckett; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Due to current health concerns, there will be no services at this time.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
