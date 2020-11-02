Jim PuckettLouisville - James Calvin Puckett, 82, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.He was a retired locomotive engineer for CSX Railroad, an Army veteran, and member of Suburban Masonic Lodge #740, Scottish Rite, AmVets Post #61 and American Legion Post #79.He was preceded in death by his son, David Brent Puckett; and parents, Thomas B. and Mary Evelyn Duggin Puckett.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Carol Kelley Puckett; children, Melanie Ann Short, Stephanie Lynn Frederick and James Micah Puckett; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.Due to current health concerns, there will be no services at this time.