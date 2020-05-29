Jimiann Leigh Gatlin
Louisville - Jimiann Leigh Gatlin, 50, of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Cleveland, TN, she was a graduate of Chattanooga State registered nursing program. Jimiann was a retired critical care nurse. She was president of the nonprofit organization PALS while living in Cleveland and had a strong passion and love for animals. While in Louisville, she donated much of her time to the Shamrock Foundation. She rarely met a stranger and will be mostly be remembered by her dynamic personality and bright smile.
Among those who preceded her in death include her parents Jackie and Allen Moore, brother Randall Mark Gatlin, aunt Bobbie Brown (Doyle), uncles Wayne and Robert Gatlin and a nephew Clark Gatlin.
Remaining to cherish her memory are parents Jim and Ann Gatlin, fiancé John Swisshelm, brothers David Gatlin (Marla), Steve Gatlin (Sharlee), sister Kellye Gatlin (Dr. Dave Sangster), niece Samantha Sangster, sister-in-law Connie Gatlin and niece Abigail Gatlin, uncle Larry Jones (Jimmy), close friends Walter Brewer (Shelia) and several close cousins and extended family.
A private family service and cremation was chosen under the direction of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shamrock Pet Foundation, PO Box 24033, Louisville, KY 40224. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Louisville - Jimiann Leigh Gatlin, 50, of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Cleveland, TN, she was a graduate of Chattanooga State registered nursing program. Jimiann was a retired critical care nurse. She was president of the nonprofit organization PALS while living in Cleveland and had a strong passion and love for animals. While in Louisville, she donated much of her time to the Shamrock Foundation. She rarely met a stranger and will be mostly be remembered by her dynamic personality and bright smile.
Among those who preceded her in death include her parents Jackie and Allen Moore, brother Randall Mark Gatlin, aunt Bobbie Brown (Doyle), uncles Wayne and Robert Gatlin and a nephew Clark Gatlin.
Remaining to cherish her memory are parents Jim and Ann Gatlin, fiancé John Swisshelm, brothers David Gatlin (Marla), Steve Gatlin (Sharlee), sister Kellye Gatlin (Dr. Dave Sangster), niece Samantha Sangster, sister-in-law Connie Gatlin and niece Abigail Gatlin, uncle Larry Jones (Jimmy), close friends Walter Brewer (Shelia) and several close cousins and extended family.
A private family service and cremation was chosen under the direction of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shamrock Pet Foundation, PO Box 24033, Louisville, KY 40224. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.