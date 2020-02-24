|
|
Jimmie L. Boone
Jeffersonville - Jimmie L. Boone, 67, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Norton Hospital. He was a Machine Operator at Wyandot Foods. He was a member of Manley Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Wilma L. Boone of Jeffersonville, IN; sons James A. Boone (April) of Sellersburg, IN, and Bobby Boone (Lisa) of Jeffersonville, IN; brothers Mark Boone of Louisville, KY, and Kenneth Boone of Louisville, KY; sister Mildred Miller of Louisville, KY; along with 8 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luther Boone and Bonnie Boone; brothers Eddie Boone and Howard Boone.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in Eastern Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the service.
Condolences may be made online at CootsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020