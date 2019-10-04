Services
Jimmie Mullis Peace Wissing Obituary
Jimmie Mullis Peace Wissing

Louisville - Jimmie Mullis Peace Wissing, 94, wife of Arthur Wissing, of Louisville, died peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday evening, October 3, 2019. Service will be Monday, October 7th at 2:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Ky. Burial following the service at Broyles Cemetery, Rockholds, Ky. In lieu of flowers a donation to University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
