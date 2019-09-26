|
Jimmie Todd Rogers
Louisville - Jimmie Todd Rogers passed away in Louisville, KY September twenty fifth, 2019. He was born in Adair County Kentucky in 1935 to Coy and Lois Rogers. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Billy Carson Rogers. He is survived by his brother Richard Rogers and sisters Hilda Sue Speck and Jane Carol Coomer. He served our country as a Private in the U.S. Army and he worked as a certified Master Electrician in Louisville. He was employed by Mose Frank Plumbing, Heating and Air for fifty years. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019