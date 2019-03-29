Services
Rogers Funeral Home Inc
507 W 2nd St
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-3481
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Jimmie Upchurch Obituary
Jimmie Upchurch

Frankfort - James (Jimmie) Landen Upchurch III passed away peacefully at UK Hospital on Friday March 22, 2019. Services will be held at 10am Monday at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort with burial to follow in White Mills, Ky.

Born in Frankfort, Kentucky on April 11, 1943 and returned to Munfordville, Kentucky, he then moved to Vine Grove, Kentucky in 1951 where he graduated from Vine Grove High School in 1961 and moved to Frankfort. He was a US Navy, Vietnam Era Veteran of the early to mid 60s and a 1973 graduate of Georgetown College where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and was retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky as building superintendent of CHR.

Jimmie is survived by his two sons, Bob Upchurch and Rick Upchurch; two grandsons, Josh Upchurch and Gabe Upchurch; and his brother, Richard Upchurch. He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Upchurch II, and his mother, Elizabeth Jane Atteberry Upchurch.

He loved his family and he loved to play golf. He loved all sports, especially UK basketball.

Rev. Sandy Lacey and Rev. Rick Upchurch will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 3-5pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
