Jimmy Alan "Jim" Watkins
Louisville - Jimmy Alan (Jim) Watkins, age 73, passed away suddenly in his home Wednesday, June 3rd of an apparent heart attack. Preceding Jim in death are his parents, Clyde & Elizabeth Watkins; his brothers: Ben, David, Jerry; and an infant sister Eilene.

Left to treasure his memory are his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 55 years, Janis (Arnold); his two daughters, Karen Dawn Watkins Ball (Chris) and Cris Tina Watkins; his six grandchildren: Brittany Dampier, Griffin Dampier (Lindsay), Hannah Wittenberg (Joe), Erin Ball, Sarah Ball, John Ball; his Great-grand-daughter, Riley Jade Oakes; his brother, Paul Watkins; his sisters-in-law, Sally & Carol; nieces & nephews; and many business associates and friends.

Jim earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kentucky. He was selected, as one of two Kentuckians, to attend the NASA Space Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara the summer of the Lunar Landing. After college, he worked for the Dept of Housing and Urban Development, as the Vice President of Real Estate Development at Citizens Fidelity Mortgage Company, and as Owner, with partners of Franklin Asset Management Company. He was highly respected for his business acumen and his willingness to mentor his many business associates.

He was a loving and kind man who worked diligently to make whatever he could the best it could be. He will be greatly missed and our memories of him will gently soothe our heartaches.

A private funeral service is planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
