Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Louisville - Jimmy Bowles, 61, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He was retired from Ford at KTP, drove for Miller Transportation, an Air Force Veteran and a member of Fern Creek Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Bowles; and sister, Debbie Walker.

He is survived by his loving wife the former, Bereica Barr; his children, Shalana Harilson, Brandon Bowles (Lindsey), and Tiffany Pinnick (Joe); step-son, Andrew Wilkerson; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and brothers, Ronnie (Billie), and Joe (Linda) Bowles.

His funeral service is Noon on Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation is noon-6:00pm Sunday.

Memorial Gifts: Meghan's Mountain Charitable Foundation, 5600 Harrods Cove, Prospect, KY 40059.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 24 to July 28, 2019
