1/1
Jimmy Puckett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Puckett

Crestwood - Jimmy Ray Puckett 67, of Crestwood Kentucky passed away in the early morning hours of August 15th 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Jesse, mother Ora, siblings Luther, Charles, Minnie, Henry. His surviving family includes his Brother Jesse (Katie), sister June, his children Christy (Chris), Robert (Beth), and Ginny (Ron), his grandchildren Katelyn, Sadie, Easton, Bryson, and his great grandchildren Luca and Mazie.

He was the life of the party, and a treasure to be around.

He will be cremated, with a celebration of his life to follow next week 8/27/20 At The Falling Rock Park, 2201 Fendley Mill Road, LaGrange. Bring a food dish if you wish. He was one of a kind and will be missed by many. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
At The Falling Rock Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved