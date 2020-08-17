Jimmy Puckett

Jimmy PuckettCrestwood - Jimmy Ray Puckett 67, of Crestwood Kentucky passed away in the early morning hours of August 15th 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Jesse, mother Ora, siblings Luther, Charles, Minnie, Henry. His surviving family includes his Brother Jesse (Katie), sister June, his children Christy (Chris), Robert (Beth), and Ginny (Ron), his grandchildren Katelyn, Sadie, Easton, Bryson, and his great grandchildren Luca and Mazie.He was the life of the party, and a treasure to be around.He will be cremated, with a celebration of his life to follow next week 8/27/20 At The Falling Rock Park, 2201 Fendley Mill Road, LaGrange. Bring a food dish if you wish. He was one of a kind and will be missed by many. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com