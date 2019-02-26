|
Jimmy Wayne Rushing
Louisville - Jimmy Wayne Rushing, 55 of Louisville, KY formerly of Morrilton,AR passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born September 3, 1963 in Heidelberg, Germany to Jimmy Wayne Rushing and Monique Hoffschneider.
Jimmy loved his country and served in the US Army. He enjoyed working with his hands on his Harley and rebuilding his Mustang. He was a member of the VFW post 5421 of Louisville, KY. He will be loved and missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his parents, Monique & Doug Hoffschneider of Dover, AR; son, Christopher Dustyn Rushing of Killeen, TX; daughter, Jacklyn Deneice Hammock (Michael) of Killeen, TX; grandchildren, Michael Hammock Jr., Rebecca Hammock; sister, Barbara (Rushing) Clark of Russellville, AR; brother, Charles Rushing of Russellville, AR; nieces, Brianna Kristofik, Allison Varnell, Mackenzie Rushing & families and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Russellville Family Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019