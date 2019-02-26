Services
Russellville Family Funeral Inc
3323 E 6Th St
Russellville, AR 72802
(479) 968-1143
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Russellville Family Funeral Inc
3323 E 6Th St
Russellville, AR 72802
Jimmy Wayne Rushing


Jimmy Wayne Rushing
1963 - 2019
Jimmy Wayne Rushing Obituary
Jimmy Wayne Rushing

Louisville - Jimmy Wayne Rushing, 55 of Louisville, KY formerly of Morrilton,AR passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born September 3, 1963 in Heidelberg, Germany to Jimmy Wayne Rushing and Monique Hoffschneider.

Jimmy loved his country and served in the US Army. He enjoyed working with his hands on his Harley and rebuilding his Mustang. He was a member of the VFW post 5421 of Louisville, KY. He will be loved and missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his parents, Monique & Doug Hoffschneider of Dover, AR; son, Christopher Dustyn Rushing of Killeen, TX; daughter, Jacklyn Deneice Hammock (Michael) of Killeen, TX; grandchildren, Michael Hammock Jr., Rebecca Hammock; sister, Barbara (Rushing) Clark of Russellville, AR; brother, Charles Rushing of Russellville, AR; nieces, Brianna Kristofik, Allison Varnell, Mackenzie Rushing & families and friends.

Visitation will be 1-3PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Russellville Family Funeral Chapel.

Obituary & online guestbook are available at www.russellvillefamilyfuneral.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
