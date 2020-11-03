Jo Ann Gordon
Louisville - Jo Ann Gordon, 67, of South Louisville passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1953 in Louisville to the late Bowden and Mary (O'Halloran) Gordon. She was retired from the security department at SS. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Elizabeth Blasi (Rick). Her funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 11 am at Most Blessed Sacrament, 3509 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Facemask and social distancing required. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
.