1/1
Jo Ann Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Gordon

Louisville - Jo Ann Gordon, 67, of South Louisville passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1953 in Louisville to the late Bowden and Mary (O'Halloran) Gordon. She was retired from the security department at SS. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Elizabeth Blasi (Rick). Her funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 11 am at Most Blessed Sacrament, 3509 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Facemask and social distancing required. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved