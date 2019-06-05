Jo Ann Gritton Marks



Louisville - 87, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Nazareth Home Clifton.



Born in Anderson County, Jo Ann was a daughter of the late J. Wallace and Dessie Puckett Gritton. She was a retired Deli Manager for Winn Dixie where she worked 36 years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the 3M Club at the church.



Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Allen Marks in July of last year; her son, Larry Stratton; brothers, Harold and Paul Gritton; and first husband, Coy Stratton.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary W. Stratton (Terri) and Kevin W. Stratton (Leigh); sister, Barbara Squier; step-children, Allen Marks, Jr., Joseph Marks (Audra), Sharon Borders (Gary), Patrice Marks, Virginia "Ginny" Johnson (Tommy), and Angela "Angie" Wingfeld (Mike); 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.



Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road and from 10 - 11 a.m. on Friday prior to Mass at church.



Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the St. Michael Building Fund.



Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary