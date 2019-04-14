Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Jo Ann Hale Obituary
Jo Ann Hale

Rockvale - Mrs. Jo Ann Hale, age 78, of Rockvale, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 12, 2019. Mrs. Hale was born in Rockvale, KY on October 8, 1940 to the late William and Lottie (Baxter) Lake. Mrs. Hale was a custodian for Jefferson County Board of Education for over 25 years. She had a passion for sewing and she loved spending time with her neighbors. Mrs. Hale loved her family, especially her grandson; he was the light of her life.

Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Joseph B. Hale, whom she loved for over 50 years; brothers, Wallace Lake and Buddy Lake; sister, Nancy Head; and her nephews, Mike S. Lake, Marshal Head and Christopher Hale.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Marie Braun (Denny); son David Hale; grandson, Tyler Braun (Ashley); great grandson, Jaxson Braun; sister Helen Bennett (Earl); several sisters and brothers in-law; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
