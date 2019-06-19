|
|
Jo Ann Lawson Froman
Louisville - Jo Ann Lawson Froman, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 with her family by her side.
Jo Ann was a member of Newburg Christian Church and was retired from Kids Academy Daycare.
Her parents Harvey and Emma Lawson and brother, Bobby F. Lawson precede Jo Ann in death.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of forty-five years, Joseph T. Froman, daughters, Becky Austin and Shelley Sneed(Kerry), son, Jim Clark(Carolyn), grandchildren, Joseph(Brooke), James(Nikki), Jacob, Sarah(Will), Hannah(Deshawn), Anthony(Shelby) and Emma, ten great grandchildren, nephews, Tim and Terry and niece, Lisa.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jo Ann will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona with burial to follow at Stephensburg Cemetery in Stephensburg Kentucky. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm at the funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019