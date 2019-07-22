Jo Ann Patterson Sampson



Louisville - Jo Ann Patterson Sampson, age 75 of Louisville, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, July 19, 2019. She died peacefully with her family by her side. She was a long-time and devoted member of Southeast Christian Church, where she joyfully participated in both the choir and Easter Pageant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Thomas and Dorothy Loeffler Patterson.



Jo Ann is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, John Raymond Sampson, who was with her every step of the way through their life's journey, in sickness and in health. She is also survived by her three children, who she loved beyond measure, John Raymond Sampson, Jr., Jeffrey Thomas Sampson (Susan) and Julie Louise Dabney (Andy). Jo Ann is also survived by her dearly loved sister, Carolyn Ann Graybeal (Buck). She would say her cup was full as she is also survived by her six grandchildren, Haylie Dabney Henson (Lucas), Danielle Sampson, Whit Dabney, Wyatt Sampson, Samuel Sampson and Cole Dabney; as well as a great-grandchild, Colton Henson. She is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.



Jo Ann loved her family unconditionally and always. She loved the Lord Jesus most of all and if she could, would tell everyone that He loves them too!



Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) and also 10 am to 12 pm at the Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299. A celebration of Jo Ann's life will be at 12 pm there, with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to or the Kosair Children's Hospital. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.